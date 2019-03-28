Farmington Hills firefighters operate out of five stations in the community. (Photo: Farmington Hills Fire Department)

Farmington Hills officials are seeking more part-time firefighters to join the department's ranks.

The on-call staff typically respond at night and on weekends, city officials said. They also respond to medical emergencies and participate in fire prevention activities.

An informational meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 19 at Fire Station #5, 31455 W. 11 Mile.

For information, call the Farmington Hills Fire Department at (248) 871-2800 or Fire Captain James Donovan at (248) 331-7337.

