Troy — A 29-year-old Madison Heights man faces charges of indecent exposure and criminal sexual conduct after an incident at a J.C.Penney store in Troy.

Michael Alan Mattox is charged with aggravated indecent exposure and 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly groping a 50-year-old woman and exposing himself last week at about 4 p.m. March 21 at Oakland Mall.

The victim told police that she was shopping when a man touched her buttocks.

She said she turned to find the man exposing his genitals. When she told him she would cal police, the man fled.

Mall security tracked down a suspect in the parking lot, near Sears, and brought in the victim to identity him.

Mattox has been arraigned and is due in 52/4 District Court Wednesday for a probable cause conference.

