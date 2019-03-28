Police: Man, 29, gropes woman, exposes self at Troy J.C. Penney
Troy — A 29-year-old Madison Heights man faces charges of indecent exposure and criminal sexual conduct after an incident at a J.C.Penney store in Troy.
Michael Alan Mattox is charged with aggravated indecent exposure and 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly groping a 50-year-old woman and exposing himself last week at about 4 p.m. March 21 at Oakland Mall.
The victim told police that she was shopping when a man touched her buttocks.
She said she turned to find the man exposing his genitals. When she told him she would cal police, the man fled.
Mall security tracked down a suspect in the parking lot, near Sears, and brought in the victim to identity him.
Mattox has been arraigned and is due in 52/4 District Court Wednesday for a probable cause conference.
