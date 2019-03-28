A 31-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday on charges related to targeting two Metro Detroit women for prostitution and human trafficking, authorities said.

Police arrested Donald Beauchamp on Monday at the Rodeway Inn on Stephenson Highway in Madison Heights.

His alleged victims were identified as a 21-year-old from River Rouge and a 23-year-old Novi resident.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charged Beauchamp with prostitution/pandering, a 20-year felony; two counts of human trafficking/forced labor, a 10-year felony; and prostitution/keeping house, a five-year felony.

Bond was set at $50,000. Beauchamp was ordered at his hearing in 43rd District Court in Madison Heights not to have contact with the victims or visit any hotels in the city.

