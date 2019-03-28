Southfield — Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at 16500 North Park Drive, according to Southfield Police Chief Nick Loussia.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe a 44-year-old man shot his estranged 37-year-old wife and then shot himself, the chief said in a statement.

Doctors at the hospital pronounced the man dead. The woman is listed in critical condition, Loussia said.

