Southfield police investigate suicide, murder attempt
Southfield — Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition, officials said.
The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at 16500 North Park Drive, according to Southfield Police Chief Nick Loussia.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe a 44-year-old man shot his estranged 37-year-old wife and then shot himself, the chief said in a statement.
Doctors at the hospital pronounced the man dead. The woman is listed in critical condition, Loussia said.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/03/28/southfield-police-investigate-suicide-murder-attempt/3297049002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.