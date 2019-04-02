Oakland County Sheriff logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating two drive-by shooting incidents that occurred about nine hours apart Monday.

Deputies were called to the 600 block of Lydia Lane on a “gunshots fired” run shortly after noon Monday. The caller reported six to eight gunshots that struck a neighbor’s house.

Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the home’s front window and forced their way inside. They found the house unoccupied but discovered a marijuana grow operation in the basement and a white powdery substance, the sheriff's office said.

No one was injured. Investigators were seeking a 28-year-old woman and 29-year-old man who live at the address.

CLOSE Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 600 block of Palmer Drive on a report of a female gunshot victim. A chase with three suspects ensued Oakland County Sheriff's Office, The Detroit News

Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 600 block of Palmer Drive on a report of a female gunshot victim. Multiple bullet holes had pierced a glass storm door and a 22-year-old woman was found inside the doorway with a gunshot wound in her hip.

A deputy pursued a vehicle seen leaving the address. After a short chase, the driver stopped and three occupants ran from the vehicle. An AR-15 rifle was found on the back seat along with two semi-automatic handguns.

Multiple K-9 units were called the area and an 18-year-old Pontiac man wearing body armor was located nearby, according to a preliminary report. He was was taken into custody without further incident.

A possible second gunshot victim, a 25-year-old Pontiac man, was under treatment at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital but was uncooperative when questioned by deputies.

Investigators said it was not clear if the two shootings were related.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/04/02/deputies-investigate-two-drive-shootings-pontiac/3344956002/