Southfield — A fatal crash Tuesday morning has closed the southbound Lodge Freeway at Telegraph, authorities confirmed.

Alerts from the Michigan Department of Transportation indicate a truck rolled over early in the 8 a.m. hour. Michigan State Police confirm at least one death.

The southbound freeway will be closed as police investigate. The ramp from eastbound Interstate 696 to the southbound Lodge Freeway is also closed. The closures include the ramp from southbound Northwestern Highway to the Lodge.

Head up-SB M10 at US24/Telegraph, semi flipped and debris across all lanes. pic.twitter.com/PjtrkGL9gX — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) April 2, 2019

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/04/02/fatal-crash-closes-sb-lodge-freeway-telegraph/3339874002/