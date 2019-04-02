LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Southfield — A fatal crash Tuesday morning has closed the southbound Lodge Freeway at Telegraph, authorities confirmed.

Alerts from the Michigan Department of Transportation indicate a truck rolled over early in the 8 a.m. hour. Michigan State Police confirm at least one death.

The southbound freeway will be closed as police investigate. The ramp from eastbound Interstate 696 to the southbound Lodge Freeway is also closed. The closures include the ramp from southbound Northwestern Highway to the Lodge.

 

 

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/04/02/fatal-crash-closes-sb-lodge-freeway-telegraph/3339874002/