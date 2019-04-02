State health officials confirmed more cases Tuesday of measles in Oakland County. (Photo: Vernon Bryant, AP, file)

Michigan health officials confirmed four more cases of measles Tuesday, bringing the state's total this year to 34, the most since 1991.

All of the new cases were in Oakland County, which has recorded 33, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. One case has been recorded in Wayne County.

Those infected range from 8 months old to 63 years old.

This is the highest number of measles in the state since 1991, when 65 cases were reported.

So far this year, there have been 387 cases of measles confirmed in 15 states. That surpasses the count of 372 cases for all of 2018, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

