Bridge demolitions on Interstate 75, over 14 Mile and Long Lake roads, will require closure of both roads this weekend in Oakland County, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The closures begin at 10 p.m. Friday and will block traffic in both direction. Both sites will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The work is part of the modernization of I-75. Right now, northbound and southbound traffic in that area are using the southbound freeway, two lanes for each side, separated by a temporary barrier.

That arrangement will hold through November.

MDOT recommends that 14 Mile drivers take detours at John R., Stephenson Highway, Maple and Rochester Road in both directions.

Long Lake Road drivers can take detours via Livernois, Big Beaver and Crooks.

