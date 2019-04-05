The newly confirmed measles cases were all in Oakland County, bringing the case count to 38 in Oakland County and one in Wayne County — the most since 1991. (Photo: Vernon Bryant, AP, file)

The state health department has confirmed five additional cases of measles in Oakland County, officials announced Friday.

The newly confirmed cases were all in Oakland County, bringing the case count to 38 in Oakland County and one in Wayne County — the most since 1991.

Infected individuals range in age from 8 months to 63 years old, officials said in a press release.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Oakland County Health Division have not identified possible exposure locations for these latest cases.

Known exposure sites in Oakland County are listed at Oakgov.com/health. There are no public exposure sites for the Wayne County case, they said.

Through last week, there have been 387 cases of measles confirmed in 15 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. That surpasses the count of 372 cases for all of 2018, officials said.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact and through the air. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present.

Symptoms of measles usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days after exposure. It might include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth that begin two or three days after symptoms appear and a rash that is red, raised, blotchy; it usually starts on the face and spreads.

If symptoms develop, residents are urged not to visit doctor offices or emergency rooms unless they have called ahead so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to others.

Health officials are encouraging residents to receive the measles vaccine.

In response to the latest confirmed cases, the Oakland County Health Division is hosting a measles vaccination clinic open to the public 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road in Southfield. The nurse on-call phone line will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to answer questions. Call (800) 848-5533 or email noc@oakgov.com.

