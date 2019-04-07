Police probe possible slaying after woman found dead in Novi
Authorities are investigating after they found a 21-year-old woman dead at 4:21 a.m. Sunday in a home in the 29000 block of Rousseau Drive in the Oakland Glens Mobile Home Community.
The injuries suggest the death may have been a homicide, police said.
Emergency medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene, Novi police said. A second apparent victim, a baby, was transported for medical treatment.
Novi police, state police and the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Novi police at (248) 348-7100 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800-SPEAKUP.
