Authorities are investigating after they found a 21-year-old woman dead at 4:21 a.m. Sunday in a home in the 29000 block of Rousseau Drive in the Oakland Glens Mobile Home Community.

The injuries suggest the death may have been a homicide, police said.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene, Novi police said. A second apparent victim, a baby, was transported for medical treatment.

Novi police, state police and the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Novi police at (248) 348-7100 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800-SPEAKUP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/04/07/woman-dead-novi-rousseau-drive-oakland-glens-mobile-home/3396902002/