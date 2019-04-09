Madison Heights — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who tried to entice an 8-year-old girl into his car by offering her candy, officials said.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. Friday in the area of 12 Mile and John R., according to officials.

Police said the man approached the girl who was walking in the area and offered her candy if she got into his car. The girl refused and the man drove off, they said.

The driver is described as a man, 40-50 years old, bald head, eyeglasses and a heavy accent. He was driving a newer, silver Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the driver, his vehicle or the incident should call Madison Heights Police at (248) 585-2100.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/04/09/madison-heights-police-seek-stranger-danger-suspect/3412565002/