Motorist dies in crash on I-75 in Oakland Co.; SB lanes closed
Springfield Township — After a fatal, single-car crash Tuesday morning on southbound Interstate 75 in northern Oakland County, Michigan State Police advise drivers to seek alternate routes.
The crash took place just after 5:10 a.m. on southbound I-75 near East Holly Road, in Springfield Township.
In the 6 a.m. hour, state police said traffic was still scooting by in the right lane, but the entire freeway closed just before 7.
"If you haven’t started that way yet another route is advised," police said.
