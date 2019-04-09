Springfield Township — After a fatal, single-car crash Tuesday morning on southbound Interstate 75 in northern Oakland County, Michigan State Police advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

At approximately 5:12 AM received a call for an injury crash from Oakland Co dispatch on southbound I-75 near E Holly Road in Springfield Township. Troopers arrived on scene and the driver was in very critical condition and was declared dead soon after. pic.twitter.com/0mvaxtEogj — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 9, 2019

The crash took place just after 5:10 a.m. on southbound I-75 near East Holly Road, in Springfield Township.

In the 6 a.m. hour, state police said traffic was still scooting by in the right lane, but the entire freeway closed just before 7.

"If you haven’t started that way yet another route is advised," police said.

