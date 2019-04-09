Novi — Police have identified the 21-year-old woman found slain Sunday morning in a mobile home community in Novi as Tia Joe.

Joe died from a gunshot wound, police said. Her death was a homicide.

Police responded around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning to the 29000 block of Rousseau Drive, which is north of 13 Mile and east of Novi Road.

Along with Joe's body, they found a baby, believed to be 6 or 7 months old, who had also been wounded. The baby is listed in critical but stable condition at a hospital, police said.

Novi police ask anyone with information on the woman's death and the baby's injuries to call 248-348-7100. Tipsters who prefer anonymity may call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/04/09/police-id-novi-homicide-victim/3408620002/