An 83-year-old man struck in a hit and run last month in Independence Township has died from his injuries, and authorities are offering a $1,000 reward to find the driver, Oakland County sheriff's officials said.

The victim, identified as Albert Russell Orsette, died Monday.

A staffer from the Clarkston Specialty Healthcare Center was trying to help Orsette, who used a wheelchair, out of the roadway near Clintonville Road and Fay when a northbound vehicle hit them about 10:30 p.m. March 14, investigators reported.

The 29-year-old worker was hospitalized but has since been released and is recovering, sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

Authorities are seeking tips to find the driver.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo or similar car with red striping or lettering on the front of the vehicle. It is believed to have damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

