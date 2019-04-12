Lake Orion — A 65-year-old Orion Township woman is listed in stable condition after she was hit by a pickup as she walked along a road in Lake Orion, police said.

The crash happened at about 4:42 p.m. on South Broadway, or M-24, near Converse Court, according to authorities.

Officers found the woman lying in the roadway. Good Samaritans who had stopped were attending to her and blocking traffic, officials said. The woman was conscious and spoke with the officers.

Police said the driver of the vehicle who struck the woman was at the scene and had immediately pulled over and attempted to render aid until medics arrived. Officers said the driver was a 64-year-old Oxford Township man. He had been driving a 1998 Ford Ranger truck.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was walking south on the sidewalk on the east side of M-24 as she approached the driveway of a private business. The pickup's driver was exiting the property and stopped short of the sidewalk while looking south for a clearing in northbound traffic, officials said.

As he made a right turn from the driveway onto M-24, he struck the pedestrian with the right front quarter panel of his truck. The woman fell to the ground and the truck's right rear wheel rolled over her, according to police.

The driver told officers he didn't see the pedestrian and his focus was to his left while he looked for an opening in traffic.

Officials said the woman was treated at the scene by medics and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, who was cooperative with police, was released but authorities continue to investigate. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, officials said.

