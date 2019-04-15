Pedestrian, 16, struck on Walton in Pontiac
A 16-year-old pedestrian was injured early Monday after being struck by an SUV in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
The youth was in the center lane of Walton when a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer approaching Perry hit him at about 6:20 a.m., investigators said in a statement.
The boy was listed in stable condition at McLaren Oakland hospital, according to the release.
The 40-year-old driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the incident, sheriff's officials said.
