Auburn Hills — A 30-year-old Oakland Community College student died Monday night in a parking lot on the Auburn Hills campus, in what the school described "as an isolated and unfortunate accident."

"No one else was involved and there is no foul play suspected," the college said in a statement.

OCC identified the victim as Justin Tucker, 30, of Ortonville.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner could not immediately be reached, nor could a spokeswoman for the college.

OCC campus police are investigating, in collaboration with the Auburn Hills Police Department's traffic investigation unit.

OCC is offering grief counselors on multiple campuses, and has extended counseling hours.

