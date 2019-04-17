Clawson student in custody for making threat against school
Clawson — Police said Wednesday they have taken a teen into custody for allegedly making a threat against Clawson High School on social media.
Students reported the threat made on Snapchat to school officials at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities. A current student who was not at the high school made the threat, officials said, and indicated he was coming to the building with a gun.
Police said the school district's superintendent put the entire district on lockdown and called the authorities.
Investigators and school officials were able to identify the 19-year-old student and contacted him in Auburn Hills, officials said. Police interviewed him and took him into custody.
Police continue to investigate.
