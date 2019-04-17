Clawson — Police said Wednesday they have taken a teen into custody for allegedly making a threat against Clawson High School on social media.

Students reported the threat made on Snapchat to school officials at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities. A current student who was not at the high school made the threat, officials said, and indicated he was coming to the building with a gun.

Police said the school district's superintendent put the entire district on lockdown and called the authorities.

Investigators and school officials were able to identify the 19-year-old student and contacted him in Auburn Hills, officials said. Police interviewed him and took him into custody.

Police continue to investigate.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/04/17/clawson-student-custody-making-threat-against-school/3496911002/