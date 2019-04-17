Crash, disabled semi closes SB I-75 at Rochester Road
Troy — Southbound Interstate 75 at Rochester Road is closed due to a crash and disabled semi truck, state officials said.
Motorists should avoid the area, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
They also said Maple Road under I-75 is closed.
