A disabled semi truck is causing backups at Interstate 75 and Rochester Road in Troy. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Troy — Southbound Interstate 75 at Rochester Road is closed due to a crash and disabled semi truck, state officials said.

Motorists should avoid the area, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

They also said Maple Road under I-75 is closed.

