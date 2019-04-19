Abraham (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — Nathaniel Abraham, one of the youngest people in Michigan to be charged as an adult for murder, has pleaded guilty to indecent exposure in Oakland County.

Abraham, 33, pleaded guilty to the charge last week, according to court records. A district judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for already serving the 30 days. He faced up to a year in jail for the crime, which is a misdemeanor.

He is now being held in the Oakland County Jail on drug charges.

Abraham was arrested last August for exposing himself to a woman in the city of Pontiac.

Police said at about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6, Abraham approached the woman in her yard. Shirtless and holding a basketball, Abraham asked the woman if she wanted him to cut her lawn, officials said.

The woman declined but said as she was walking away she noticed the man still looking at her as he rubbed the basketball against his chest and his genitalia were exposed, according to authorities. She told deputies she ordered him off her property and he left.

She called police with a description of the man and a Oakland County sheriff's deputy found Abraham cutting a lawn elsewhere in the neighborhood. He was put into a patrol car and taken by the woman's home. Officials said she identified him as the man who had exposed himself.

The drug charges leveled against Abraham stem from a Feb. 25 arrest for allegedly selling drugs.

He is facing five counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a 20-year felony. He also has been charged with maintaining a drug house, a misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison or a $25,000 fine. A pretrial conference in the case has been scheduled for May 7 in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Abraham was arrested while police executed search warrants at homes in Ponitac. Police said undercover officers bought methamphetamine from Abraham on several occasions.

He made national headlines in 1997 when, at age 11, he fatally shot 18-year-old Ronnie Green in the head with a stolen .22-caliber rifle. An Oakland County judge sentenced Abraham for second-degree murder as a juvenile. He was released from prison in 2007 at age 21.

In 2008, Abraham was caught dealing ecstasy pills from the trunk of his car. He was found guilty and sent back to prison to serve a 4- to 20-year sentence. While in prison, Abraham was accused of assaulting two corrections officers in Adrian. He was released from parole in June 2018.

