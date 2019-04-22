The owner of a home-health agency in Michigan was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison for Medicare fraud.

Zahir Shah, 49, of West Bloomfield Township had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to pay and receive health care kickbacks.

He also was ordered to pay restitution of $8.3 million, which was the amount his agency received from the Medicare program from 2007 to 2017.

As part of his guilty plea, Shah admitted that he submitted false certifications to enroll and stay enrolled as a Medicare provider, said prosecutors.

He said he paid illegal kickbacks to recruiters in exchange for Medicare beneficiary referrals, and billed Medicare for claims procured through these illegal kickbacks.

Evidence showed that Shah conspired with others to submit claims to Medicare for home-health services that were medically unnecessary and not eligible for Medicare reimbursement, said prosecutors.

