Deputies say the incident occurred at Pontiac High School Wednesday morning. (Photo: Google Maps)

Pontiac — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported sexual assault Wednesday involving two students at Pontiac High School, officials said.

A deputy assigned to the school, in the 1000 block of Arlene Avenue, was notified by school staff at 9:45 a.m. that a female student had reported the incident.

The 14-year-old student told school staff and the deputy she was sexually assaulted by a male student that morning on school grounds. The student told the deputy that she and the other student were in a secluded area of the school when the assault occurred.

The 15-year-old student was detained by school security while the girl was with school staff in the teen resource room. Both students' parents were notified.

After interviews with detectives, the victim was transported to the HAVEN START Program for a forensic examination.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a substation to be interviewed by detectives. After the interview, deputies took the suspect to the Oakland County Children’s Village, where he was lodged pending criminal charges.

Principal Vanessa Carter was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

