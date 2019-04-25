Pontiac — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a vacant field by a group making a movie Wednesday morning, officials said.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Lake Street and Gillespie in Pontiac after a report of a deceased man in the field, according to authorities.

One of the group's members noticed an odor coming from an area in the field and found the decomposing remains under a large pile of tree branches, officials said.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office will determine identity and cause of death.

Investigators said Thursday they have tentatively identified the victim as Lanard Curtaindoll based on tattoos, but are waiting for positive identification from the medical examiner's office. They also said they found a gunshot wound to the chest.

Curtaindoll disappeared in November.

Anyone with information about Curtaindoll or his death should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/04/25/mans-body-found-vacant-pontiac-field/3575452002/