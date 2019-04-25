Southfield — State officials have suspended the license of a massage therapist after two complaints.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said Thursday it has suspended the license of Carl Ellis of Southfield after allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with two clients.

“This case was handled collaboratively by LARA and the Department of the Attorney General and driven by consumer complaints against the licensee,” Orlene Hawks, LARA's director, said in a statement. “We rely on consumer complaints to launch investigations into licensed professionals who do not align with the highest standards of conduct of their profession.”

According to the agency, Ellis worked at LaVida Massage in Bloomfield Hills in 2012 when he allegedly performed an unwanted sex act on a client. The victim reported the incident to police but charges were never issued. The business fired Ellis.

Ellis is accused in another incident in 2017 while he was employed at Massage Envy in Birmingham. He allegedly inappropriately touched a female client's chest and genitalia. The woman complained and he left the room, officials said.

