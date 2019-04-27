Pontiac — A 64-year-old man from Waterford died Friday night after being struck by an SUV while walking across Telegraph Road, police said.

David Lawrence Anderson was struck at about 9:56 p.m. at Telegraph and James K Boulevard by a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicle was being driven by a 51-year-old Pontiac resident.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Anderson was crossing in an area that wasn't a designated crosswalk and was dressed in all dark clothing at the time.

Emergency services attempted to resuscitate Anderson but he died on scene.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt and wasn't injured. The airbags did not deploy.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident, although it is still under investigation, police said.

