Oakland County Sheriff's logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Department)

Springfield Township — A 23-year-old man died early Friday morning when his pickup truck struck a tree and rolled over, police say.

Christopher James Cooper, of Springfield Twp., was trapped beneath the truck and died of his injuries, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Cooper was driving along Andersonville Road south of Clark Rd, around 3:38 a.m. when the driver lost control, left the roadway and struck the tree in the front yard of a residence located in the 12000 block of Andersonville.

When firefighters arrived, they attempted to remove the man from the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, and paramedics worked to revive him. Cooper was transported to McLaren-Oakland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it is unknown if alcohol use was a factor in the crash. The driver appeared to have been wearing his seat belt.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

