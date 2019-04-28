Buy Photo Early Saturday in Pontiac, a 41-year-old man was slain at a motorcycle club. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it was the city's first homicide of 2019. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Pontiac — Early Saturday in Pontiac, a 41-year-old man was slain at a motorcycle club, a second man was shot, and a suspect was arrested in the double shooting, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

It was about 3:30 a.m. when police responded to a call of shots fired at the Nightriders Motorcycle Club on the 300 block of Raeburn. That's north of South Boulevard and east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Deputies arrived to find "several subjects fleeing the establishment," went inside and were told by club members that a man who'd been shot was on the bathroom floor, and that the alleged shooter was being held by members of the group.

Police entered the restroom to find the victim, a 41-year-old man, "obviously deceased and beyond help."

While canvassing the scene for witnesses, police found a second shooting victim, a 37-year-old man, who had been shot twice in his left arm. Medics transported him to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Deputies transported the suspect, a 42-year-old Pontiac man, to Oakland County Jail, where he remains, pending charges.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is the policing agency for Pontiac, and says this was the city's first homicide of 2019.

