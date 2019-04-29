A novelty plate on the driver's vehicle broke off in the collision, investigators said. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — Oakland County Sheriff's officials are working to find a driver in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist critically injured after he was dragged more than a mile early Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found that Gregg Lawrence was riding on West Howard near Baldwin when a vehicle struck the 47-year-old.

"It appears that he was then lodged underneath that vehicle and dragged to where he was discovered lying in the street near the intersection of Victory Drive and Gage Street when he became dislodged from underneath," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Lawrence was found at about 12:45 a.m. and rushed to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac. He was later transferred to University Hospital in Ann Arbor and listed in critical condition.

A novelty plate attached to the front bumper of the vehicle involved broke off in the collision, investigators said.

It appears to have had airbrushed artwork with the name “Michelle” in blue lettering and a multicolored background.

Anyone with information can contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

