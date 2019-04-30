Former House candidate gets probation for embezzlement
Pontiac – A former Democratic candidate for the Michigan House has been sentenced to probation and community service for embezzling about $150,000 when she served as treasurer of another campaign.
Thirty-four-year-old Jennifer Suidan of Wolverine Lake was ordered Tuesday to serve five years’ probation and make monthly payments to cover $98,000 she stole from the campaign of Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner and $51,000 she stole from a law firm hired to manage his campaign funds. She also must perform 100 hours of community service and write letters of apology.
She pleaded no contest to embezzlement in March. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.
Suidan was a candidate for the House in the 39th District and lost in November to a Republican.
