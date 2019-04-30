Pontiac — A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Pontiac on Monday night, with her 3-year-old daughter in the home, police said.

It was about 4:50 p.m. when the Oakland County Sheriff's Office got a call from the woman's aunt, who was at her home on West Hopkins, conducting a welfare check. That's south of Walton Boulevard, east of Baldwin.

The aunt had been calling the woman for two days, unable to reach her, and went to check on her niece's well-being. She called 911 from the home.

When deputies arrived, the niece, per a statement from the office, was "lying on the floor, obviously deceased and beyond help."

While there were no signs of trauma, police say she had a history of drug use and that "several empty aerosol cans" were found near her body.

The victim's daughter, a 3-year-old, was in the home with her deceased mother.

Deputies transported the girl to McLaren Oakland hospital as a precautionary measure, but she has been discharged. Child Protective Services authorized the child's release to her great-grandmother.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy on the victim.

