Kameshia Gant (Photo: Facebook)

A Southfield attorney has been named to fill a vacancy on the Oakland County Circuit Court bench.

Kameshia Gant was appointed Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to replace Judge Karen McDonald, who resigned effective April 19. McDonald's term runs until Jan. 1, 2021.

“Kameshia Gant has spent her entire career ensuring that all parties are represented under the law,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I have full confidence that she will continue to extend this to her court and ensure the scales of justice remain balanced.”

Gant practices with Gant Law PLLC. She's a public defender and a member of the Black Women Lawyer’s Association of Michigan.



She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her juris doctorate from Wayne State University.



