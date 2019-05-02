Ferndale — Joseph Gacioch, a former Ferndale assistant city manager who has served since February as interim city manager, could soon have his interim label removed after a unanimous vote Tuesday by the City Council.

The deal must still be negotiated, however, the Oakland County suburb announced Thursday.

Gacioch has been with the city since 2012, starting as a project manager before being named chief innovation officer the next year. In 2015, under then-City Manager April Lynch, Gacioch was hired as assistant city manager.

Joseph Gacioch is expected to sign a deal to be Ferndale's next city manager. (Photo: City of Ferndale)

After Lynch left her post in February, Gacioch was named interim city manager.

The city says it received applications from 46 "qualified candidates." But ultimately it chose someone who has years of experience in city hall.

Those months carrying the interim title, the city said in a release, allowed Gacioch "an opportunity to work more closely with City Council and community stakeholders."

The City Council's vote took place at its April 30 meeting, and authorized Mayor Dave Coulter and the city attorney to negotiate a contract with Gacioch. The plan is for terms to be hammered out in the weeks ahead and the contract to be presented to City Council on May 13, with Gacioch officially starting as city manager May 14.

