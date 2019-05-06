Pontiac man denied bond after murder victim found in field
Pontiac — A 49-year-old Pontiac man has been charged in the murder of a 41-year-old man who'd been missing for months before his body was found in a field in April by a film crew, court records confirm.
Kenneth Hawkins was denied bond at his arraignment Saturday, and will remain at Oakland County Jail. He has been charged with open murder, the disinterment and/or mutilation of dead bodies, felony firearm, firearms possession by a felon and second-offense firearms possession by a felon.
On April 24, the body of Lanard Curtaindoll was discovered in a field on Lake Street and Gillespie, police said. That's between Orchard Lake Road and Crystal Lake.
Curtaindoll had been reported missing exactly six months earlier, on Nov. 25, 2018; in court records, the "offense date" for the homicide is Nov. 23.
His body was discovered by a film crew in the area, after a "foul odor" was detected during filming. His body had been covered by "a large pile of tree branches," police said.
Curtaindoll died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Police allege the man who shot him is his girlfriend's father. The shooting took place in a club the daughter owns, on Edison and Chamberlin.
Hawkins' daughter allegedly fled the area, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
