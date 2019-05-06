Pontiac — A 49-year-old Pontiac man has been charged in the murder of a 41-year-old man who'd been missing for months before his body was found in a field in April by a film crew, court records confirm.

Kenneth Legrant Hawkins (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Kenneth Hawkins was denied bond at his arraignment Saturday, and will remain at Oakland County Jail. He has been charged with open murder, the disinterment and/or mutilation of dead bodies, felony firearm, firearms possession by a felon and second-offense firearms possession by a felon.

On April 24, the body of Lanard Curtaindoll was discovered in a field on Lake Street and Gillespie, police said. That's between Orchard Lake Road and Crystal Lake.

Curtaindoll had been reported missing exactly six months earlier, on Nov. 25, 2018; in court records, the "offense date" for the homicide is Nov. 23.

His body was discovered by a film crew in the area, after a "foul odor" was detected during filming. His body had been covered by "a large pile of tree branches," police said.

Curtaindoll died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Police allege the man who shot him is his girlfriend's father. The shooting took place in a club the daughter owns, on Edison and Chamberlin.

Hawkins' daughter allegedly fled the area, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/05/06/pontiac-man-denied-bond-after-murder-victim-found-field/1116828001/