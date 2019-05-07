$2,500 reward set for tips in Pontiac man's slaying
Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips to solve a man's slaying in Pontiac last year.
Anthony Rogers was at home with his family in the 700 block of Auburn at about 10:51 p.m. Dec. 22 when someone knocked on the door, investigators said in a statement.
When he answered, several people "began forcing their way in," the release read. "There was a scuffle, and Anthony, who was armed, fired a single shot, striking one of the suspects. Another of the suspects fired back at Anthony, killing him as a result."
Rogers, a father of three who worked as a hi-lo driver, was 21.
Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.
