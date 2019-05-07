Crime Stoppers held a press conference Tuesday on the case. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips to solve a man's slaying in Pontiac last year.

Anthony Rogers was at home with his family in the 700 block of Auburn at about 10:51 p.m. Dec. 22 when someone knocked on the door, investigators said in a statement.

When he answered, several people "began forcing their way in," the release read. "There was a scuffle, and Anthony, who was armed, fired a single shot, striking one of the suspects. Another of the suspects fired back at Anthony, killing him as a result."

Rogers, a father of three who worked as a hi-lo driver, was 21.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

