Montreale Broadnax was treated before being held at the Oakland County Jail. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

A 38-year-old man was charged Tuesday in a weekend stabbing in Pontiac that left a resident seriously injured, Oakland County Sheriff's officials reported.

Deputies found Montreale Broadnax bleeding and standing near a Honda CR-V outside King’s Liquor in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 10:20 p.m. Saturday. A 42-year-old man was lying unconscious in the back seat with stab wounds, investigators said in a statement.

Broadnax told deputies “I defended myself,” according to the release.

Deputies rendered first aid to the 42 year old, who was hospitalized in critical condition. Broadnax was treated at St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital and taken into custody.

He was arraigned Tuesday at 50th District Court in Pontiac on a charge of assault with intent to murder, a felony, the Sheriff's Office said. ​Judge Cynthia Walker set bond at $100,000.

Broadnax remains at the Oakland County Jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 16.

