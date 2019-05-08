The demolition of two overpasses will require closing northbound Interstate 75 this weekend between I-696 and Square Lake Road in Oakland County. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News file)

Motorists won't be able to use Interstate 75 to get between Madison Heights and Troy this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will close both northbound and southbound portions of the freeway between Interstate 696 and Square Lake Road to enable crews to demolish two bridges, officials said.

Officials said the closure is needed to demolish I-75's Wattles Road and Corporate Drive overpasses.

Crews will start closing the 12-mile stretch of freeway at about 10 p.m. Friday and reopen it at 5 a.m. Monday. The posted detour for north and south I-75 will be Woodward.

MDOT said the Wattles vehicle bridge and pedestrian bridge and the ramps to and from northbound I-75 at Corporate Drive will remain closed until early August.

During the closure, motorists traveling on Wattles will be detoured to Crooks, Long Lake and Livernois. Pedestrians will be able to use Big Beaver and Long Lake roads for the next three months.

For Corporate Drive, the detour to access northbound I-75 will be Crooks to westbound M-59. To access Corporate Drive from I-75, the alternate route will be to exit at Adams to Long Lake.

The work is part of a $224 million project that involves reconstructing more than eight miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing noise walls and the ongoing construction of an additional travel lane between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile.

Called "Modernize 75," the project involves rebuilding about 18 miles of pavement, replacing bridges, adding a high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction, and bringing the freeway up to current design standards from Eight Mile in Hazel Park to South Boulevard in Bloomfield Township.

The project began in 2016. It's estimated about 170,000 vehicles per day use the interstate, which was built in the 1960s.

