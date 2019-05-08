Crash investigation closes 14 Mile-Orchard Lake intersection
West Bloomfield — The intersection of Orchard Lake and 14 Mile is closed early Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash in the area, West Bloomfield police said in a statement.
Police released no details on the circumstances or outcome of the crash, but advised drivers to find alternate routes.
