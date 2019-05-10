Multiple-vehicle crash closes southbound I-75 in Troy
Troy — A multiple-vehicle crash has closed southbound Interstate 75 at Rochester just before rush hour.
The Troy police and fire departments are tending to the crash that occurred at 4:26 p.m. on I-75 before Maple Road, police said.
Michigan State Police closed the freeway at Rochester Road.
Police were not able to confirm whether any injuries had occurred.
