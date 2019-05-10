Police have closed the freeway at Rochester Road in Troy. (Photo: MDOT Camera)

Troy — A multiple-vehicle crash has closed southbound Interstate 75 at Rochester just before rush hour.

The Troy police and fire departments are tending to the crash that occurred at 4:26 p.m. on I-75 before Maple Road, police said.

Michigan State Police closed the freeway at Rochester Road.

Police were not able to confirm whether any injuries had occurred.

Stay with The Detroit News as the story develops.

Scene facing North I-75 at 12 Mile. (Photo: MDOT Camera)

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/05/10/multiple-vehicle-crash-closes-southbound-interstate-75-troy/1168751001/