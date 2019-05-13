Share This Story!
The Detroit News
Published 11:48 p.m. ET May 13, 2019 | Updated 12:14 a.m. ET May 14, 2019
Northbound lanes of Interstate 75 after 12 Mile have reopened following a crash, the state road department said.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash occurred about 11 p.m. in Oakland County.
The department posted on Twitter just before midnight that northbound lanes after 12 Mile reopened after the crash scene had cleared.
