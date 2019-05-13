Northbound lanes of Interstate 75 after 12 Mile have reopened following a crash, the state road department said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash occurred about 11 p.m. in Oakland County.

The department posted on Twitter just before midnight that northbound lanes after 12 Mile reopened after the crash scene had cleared.

