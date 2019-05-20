Aretha Franklin (Photo: Andy Kropa / AP file)

Pontiac — Months after the "Queen of Soul" died, three handwritten wills have been found in the Metro Detroit home of Aretha Franklin, including one that was discovered under cushions in the living room, a lawyer said Monday.

The latest one is dated March 2014 and appears to give the famous singer’s assets to family members. Some writing is hard to decipher, however, and the four pages have words scratched out and phrases in the margins.

Franklin was 76 when she died last August of pancreatic cancer. Lawyers and family members said at the time that she had no will, but three handwritten versions were discovered earlier this month. Two from 2010 were found in a locked cabinet after a key was found.

The 2014 version was inside a spiral notebook under cushions, said an attorney for Franklin’s estate, David Bennett.

Bennett filed the wills on Monday. He told a judge that he’s not sure if they’re legal under Michigan law. A hearing is scheduled for June 12.

Bennett said the wills were shared with Franklin’s four sons or their lawyers, but that a deal wasn’t reached on whether any should be considered valid.

A statement from the family said two sons object to the wills.

Sabrina Owens, an administrator at the University of Michigan, will continue to serve as personal representative of the estate.

“She remains neutral and wishes that all parties involved make wise choices on behalf of their mother, her rich legacy, the family and the Aretha Franklin estate,” the statement said.

In a separate court filing, son Kecalf Franklin said Aretha Franklin wanted him to serve as representative of the estate in the 2014 will. He is objecting to plans to sell a piece of land next to his mother’s Oakland County home for $325,000.

Franklin, who left an estate estimated at $80 million, had a history of mismanaging her finances, according to published reports. Bennett told The News in December that Franklin always made good on her debts but tended not to immediately cash checks.

The Internal Revenue Service claimed in two December court filings that Franklin's estate owed $6.3 million in unpaid income taxes. At the time, Bennett told The Detroit News that the estate had paid the IRS at least $3 million.

Franklin, the daughter of a prominent minister, was born in Memphis but grew up mainly in Detroit, where she began her legendary career singing gospel in her father's church.

The Detroit News contributed to this report.

