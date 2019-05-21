Addison Township — A deputy in the mounted unit of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office was thrown from his horse, which then stepped on his chest and leg Sunday morning at a county park.

The incident took place just before 10:15 a.m. at Addison Oaks County Park in Addison Township. The park is off West Romeo and east of Lake George Road.

The sheriff's office says the deputy, a 28-year-old, three-year veteran of the mounted unit, was tossed from his horse and stepped on while at the park.

Paramedics from the Addison Township Fire Department treated the deputy, and he was taken to Ascension-Providence hospital in Rochester for evaluation.

On Monday he was released.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/05/21/deputy-sheriff-tossed-from-stepped-horse-county-park/3750753002/