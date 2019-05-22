Royal Oak Township — Police investigating a late-Tuesday night home invasion in Royal Oak Township found a possibly illegal marijuana operation in the home, Michigan State Police said.

It was about 11:15 p.m. when a 911 call came in about three suspicious, black-clad men trying to enter the window of a home on the 10700 block of North Oak Drive. That's north of Eight Mile and west of Wyoming.

Police believe one of the men left the area, but returned with a gun and forced the homeowner back inside the home. The homeowner was hit at least once, and suffered a minor cut.

Troopers found one suspicious man running in the area a short distance away, and made an arrest.

While investigating, police found allegedly illegal marijuana growing in the home. They are investigating all aspects of the incident.

