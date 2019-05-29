Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)

Police found a man dead and his mother unconscious inside a Lake Orion home surrounded by tall grass and weeds, authorities said Wednesday.

About 1 p.m. Tuesday, a police code enforcement officer checked on the home because of the condition of the yard and noticed the mailbox was full. When he went to a rear door, he saw what appeared to be a dead male, Lake Orion police said in a Facebook post.

Additional Lake Orion officers and Orion Township firefighters were dispatched, entered the locked home and found a 73-year-old woman on the floor near the front door. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

As officers moved to the rear of the home, they saw a dead dog on the kitchen floor. Fearing possible carbon monoxide poisoning, the officers retreated until firefighters checked with a meter and found none. Police then went back inside and found the man, a 47-year-old identified as the woman's son.

Police said there is no history of disturbances or other trouble at the home, and investigators found no signs of trauma to the victims or damage in the home.

The Oakland County Hazmat team was summoned and found no toxic gasses or fumes in the residence. Authorities estimate the man had been dead for three days when found; his mother has been unable to speak with investigators.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/05/29/man-found-dead-mother-unconscious-lake-orion-home/1280339001/