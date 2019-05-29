Buy Photo Bicycle riders travel along Main Street at Austin Avenue in downtown Royal Oak, where city development plans have withstood a legal challenge before the Michigan Supreme Court. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal from a group of Royal Oak business and property owners who had sued the city over a development project that includes a new police station, City Hall, 581-space parking structure and office building.

Several businesses sued in 2017, seeking an injunction to stop the Royal Oak Civic Center project in part because of anticipated harm to their operations by eliminating surface parking spaces to make way for the new buildings and tenants.They also argued that city officials didn't follow proper procedures, including conducting needed studies for site plan approval.

An Oakland County Circuit Court judge and the Michigan Court of Appeals rejected the owners' appeals previously.

The City Hall, police station and office building are expected to be completed by next year, city officials said. Henry Ford Health System is expected to occupy the office building.

“Despite obstacles, the development has continued as planned and we’re 40 percent complete,” Royal Oak City Mayor Mike Fournier said in a press release. “We remain dedicated to providing transparent updates to local businesses and residents and will continue to keep them apprised of the project’s continuing progress.”

