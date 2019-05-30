Who steals a Yorkie? Farmington Hills police seek answers
Farmington Hills — Police in the Oakland County suburb of Farmington Hills are investigating a drive-by dog theft Wednesday afternoon.
Police say it was about 6:45 p.m., in the area of Lochmoor and Queensboro — south of West 14 Mile and west of Middle Belt — when "two or three" people exited a vehicle, allegedly grabbed the dogs and drove off.
The owner was able to retrieve one of the dogs, but was dragged a short distance while attempting to hold onto the vehicle.
Police offered no detailed description of the people, but say their vehicle is a silver sub-compact vehicle, and might be a Chevy, Aveo or Spark.
The stolen dog is described as a 1-year-old five-pound Maltese/Yorkie mix, brown and white in color. His name is Hennessy.
Police ask anyone with information on the dog's whereabouts to share what they know by calling 248-871-2610.
