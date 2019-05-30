Royal Oak — Police have arrested a Detroit woman for allegedly shooting a gun during a fight and then fleeing officers early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at about 2:09 a.m. outside the Strada night club at 366 N. Main Street, according to authorities.

Detectives continue to investigate what caused the fight.

After speaking to witnesses, officers began searching for a woman who had allegedly fired a handgun during the fight and any potential victims, police said.

Investigators tracked down a 37-year-old woman in her vehicle. Officers ordered her to exit her car, but she fled at a high speed down Main Street and nearly struck an officer, according to officials.

Police caught up to the driver after she lost control and struck a lamp pole at Main Street and 10 Mile, and her car caught fire, they said.

The woman attempted to run away. After a brief chase, officers took her into custody.

A passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officers searched the vehicle after the fire was extinguished and recovered a small caliber revolver, police said.

No other injuries were reported, they said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/05/30/woman-accused-firing-gun-fight-outside-royal-oak-bar/1284325001/