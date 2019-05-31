A fire was set inside the former Owen Elementary School building on Columbia Avenue in Pontiac. (Photo: Google)

Investigators are seeking two juveniles seen running from an arson fire at the old Owen Elementary School building in Pontiac.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called to the shuttered school at 43 East Columbia at 5:08 p.m. Thursday to aid Waterford firefighters, who found books, paper, and part of a stage had been set on fire.

A witness saw the two juveniles leaving the scene and took photos of them, the sheriff's office said.

The fire, which caused no damage to the building itself, was intentionally set, investigators found.

