Rochester Hills — Eastbound M-59 is closed between Rochester and Dequindre roads because of a multi-vehicle crash, officials said.

Oakland County deputies urge motorists to take an alternate route to avoid delays.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/03/crash-closes-eb-m-59-between-rochester-and-dequindre/1327402001/