NB I-75 reopens at 14 Mile after crash
All lanes were closed at about 7:45 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said
Troy — Northbound Interstate 75 has reopened at 14 Mile, officials said.
The freeway was closed at about 7:45 a.m. because of a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Officials said at about 9:30 a.m. all of I-75's lanes were open again.
