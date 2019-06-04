'Ongoing police situation' in Ferndale neighborhood, authorities say
Ferndale — Police are warning residents to avoid a neighborhood near Nine Mile and Woodward Avenue as they investigate.
The department posted a statement on Twitter about an "ongoing police situation" in the area of Planavon and Withington at about 9 p.m. but did not provide further details.
"We ask that you avoid the area or, if you live or work nearby, please remain indoors," the tweet read. "We'll update you as soon as more information becomes available."
Police later posted: "At this point we believe any danger is confined to one area of the building but please stay inside and away from windows."
